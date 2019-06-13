|
Perris on Thursday the 30th May 2019 Walter "Bert" Reginald passed away at the West Berkshire Hospital aged 86. Father to Carol and the late Derek, partner to Phyliss, father-in-law to Richard. grandad to Laura and Katie. Great grandad to Dylan, Calvin, Jamie and Amelia. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. The funeral service shall take place on Friday the 21st June at West Berkshire Crematorium. 2.15pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Help for Heroes c/o Turner Brothers. 15 Hampton Road. Newbury RG14 6DB. Telephone enquiries 01635 41615
Published in Newbury Today on June 13, 2019