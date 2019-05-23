|
WHIPPS. Walter 'Wally'. Passed away peacefully at home with his family around him, on 15th May 2019. Beloved husband of Barbara, dearly loved father to Andrew. Sadly, missed by all his family and friends. A Celebration for his life at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Wednesday 5th June at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Prospect Hospice c/o Dianne Mackinder Funeral Service, Wagon Yard, London Road, Marlborough, Wiltshire, SN8 1LH. Tel: (01672) 512444.
Published in Newbury Today on May 23, 2019