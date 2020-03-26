|
|
GROSSE Wendy Sydney passed away on 12th March 2020 at the John Radcliff Hospital Oxford, aged 70 years. She will be missed by all her Family and friends. Funeral service at West Berkshire Crematorium Friday 27th March 2020 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired for the Thames Valley Air Ambulance or Cancer Research UK may be made via Wendy's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 26, 2020