HOPKINS William Anthony (Stumpy) passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke on 19th June 2020, aged 89 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to current restrictions it will be a private burial. No flowers please but donations if desired may be made online via Stumpy's tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk alternatively cheques made payable to the RAF Benevolent Fund or the Royal British Legion may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on July 9, 2020