OSGOOD. William Charles "Bill" sadly passed away after a short illness on 24th March at West Berkshire Community Hospital. Loving husband of Celia, dear dad to Vanessa and Tracey and beloved grandad to Kayleigh, Richard, Fiona and Max. Funeral Service to be held on 23rd April at West Berkshire Crematorium at 2.15pm. Family flowers only but donations in Bill's memory can be made to The Rosemary Appeal and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 4, 2019