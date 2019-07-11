|
GRUAR William known by all as Bill, sadly passed away on 3rd July 2019, aged 66 years. Treasured husband to Iris, dearly loved father to Jennifer and Clare, father-in-law to Andrew and beloved Grandad to Gabriella and Ellis, he will be greatly missed by all. Funeral to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 25th July 2019 at 2.15PM. All welcome to attend - no black. Donations in Bill's memory can be made to the Sue Ryder Hospice, Newbury and the Oxford Respiratory Unit c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House, 44 London Road, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1LA.
Published in Newbury Today on July 11, 2019