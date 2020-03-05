|
FORWARD William Henry peacefully passed away on 14th February 2020 aged 83 years. A much beloved husband, cherished Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 12th March at West Crematorium at 10am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired can be made payable to John Radcliffe Hospital and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG141HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020