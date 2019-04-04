|
|
Richardson. William 'Will' Peacefully passed away on 29th March 2019 at Basingstoke Hospital. Beloved husband of Barbara, father of Rachel, granddad of Jade and James and a loyal friend to many. He will be sadly missed and forever in our thoughts. Funeral service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 16th April at 1.30pm. Family flowers only but donations if desired to the Acute Assessment Unit at Basingstoke Hospital can be sent c/o Tadley Funeralcare, 48 Bishopswood Road, Tadley, RG26 4HD 01189814420. Will hated ties so casual wear please.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 4, 2019