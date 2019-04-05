Home

HAYES. On Thursday 14th March Win passed peacefully away after a short illness, aged 99 years. A dearly loved wife to the late Bill. A loving mother to Mervyn and Enid, mother-in-law to Trevor and nanny to Gemma. Funeral service to be held at St Lawrence Church, Hungerford on Wednesday 3rd April at 1pm, followed by interment at St Saviour's Cemetery, Eddington. Flowers welcome, donations in her memory if desired to The Tuesday Burchett Club c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019
