BROWN Winifred Mary (nee Woodley) sadly passed away at Aldbourne Nursing Home on 6th November 2020, aged 93. Dearly loved and sadly missed by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Stuart, grandchildren Charlotte and Rebecca and great grandchildren Evie and Oscar. Funeral service at St Thomas' Church, Woolton Hill on 23rd November 2020. Donations in her memory if desired are for Cats Protection c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 19, 2020