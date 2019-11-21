Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
14:15
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Winifred Davies
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Winifred Davies

Add a Memory
Winifred Davies Obituary
Davies Winifred, dearest Mum and Nan, passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on 13th November 2019, aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Epilepsy Society and Autumn Club Kintbury c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Winifred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -