Davies Winifred, dearest Mum and Nan, passed away peacefully at Great Western Hospital on 13th November 2019, aged 96 years. She will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 2:15pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Epilepsy Society and Autumn Club Kintbury c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 21, 2019