It is with sadness and sorrow the family and friends of Dale William Romahn announce his sudden passing due to a heart attack on June 23, 2020. Dale was 48 years old. Dale is survived by his mother Grace (formerly Schweitzer), brothers Paul (Jan), Neil (Christine), and sister Janette (Thomas). Dale cherished his four nieces and nephews Maria (Mark), Leigha (Steve), Curtis, and Nathan and took a keen and active role in their lives. Survived by his two uncles Bill Romahn (Beth) and Jim Romahn (Barb). Predeceased by his father, Durward Romahn, on March 17, 2020. Dale's love for the outdoors led him to pursue a career as a golf course equipment technician. Following his graduation from Kemptville College, University of Guelph in 1991, he went on to have a successful career working at Duke Lawn Equipment, Westmount Golf and Country Club, Deer Ridge Golf and Country Club, Club Car, and Graystone Golf and Country Club where he passed away. Dale was known as a loyal, trustworthy, and dedicated gentleman who was respected by all who worked with him and knew him. An independent, deep and quiet thinker, Dale preferred to stay behind the scenes to support those he cared about. Dale enjoyed spending time with his friends golfing, fishing, chess, football or listening to rock and roll. Those who knew him well would agree he had a mischievous sense of humour about him. His smile will live in our hearts forever. Visitation will take place at Westmount Memorial Celebration Centre, 1001 Ottawa St. S., Kitchener, (519-743-8900), on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3:00 - 6:00 p.m. Please note: In accordance with the regulations of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario, due to COVID-19, all visitations, funerals, and interments are restricted to a specified number of attendees. All visitors will be required to wear a mask or face covering, as well as provide name and telephone number to funeral home staff. Please follow the directions of the funeral home staff upon arrival. A private funeral service and interment will be held by the family. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations would be appreciated to the Grand River Conservation Foundation, 400 Clyde Rd., P.O. Box 729, Cambridge, ON N1R 5W6. Online condolences at www.westmountfuneralchapel.com Dale, may the Lord bless us with your patience and wisdom. Let the wind be always at your back, the golf balls fly straight and the music you hear be rock and roll.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Jul. 1, 2020.