Passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of the late Rosemary (2011). Loving father of Karen Frankowski (Ed), David Schaaf, Graham Schaaf (Heather) and Heather Vogel (Dan). Proud grandpa of Kyla, Kimberley (Terry), Amber (Steve), Adam (Amber), Krista (Doug), Cory (Katie), Brandon (Brittany), Nathan (Jessica), Nicole (Simon), Timothy (Lisa) and 16 great-grandchildren. Lovingly remembered by his second wife, Erla and her family. Dear brother of John (Lavina). Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews and their families. A private family visitation and service was held at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 519-749-8467, on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations may be made to International Teams Canada - Burkina Faso - CFPC (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com to view Donald's memorial.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on May 19, 2020.