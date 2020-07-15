Following a brief period in Calgary hospitals, Donald passed in his beloved Alberta. Born in Belleville, ON, he was predeceased by his beloved Beatrice Vargas, father Jack, mother Marion and brother John. He is survived by brother George (Lynda); niece Clare; nephew Craig; sister Mary Ann; nephews Wil and Clay; Johanna and Fernando Bravo, Christina and Andres Vargas (Gabriela and Mariana) of Calgary and their extended family in Miami, FL. He lived life to its fullest and will be sadly missed by many friends in Canada and worldwide. The family extends their appreciation to doctors and all staff at the Foothills and Rockyview hospitals for their kindness and care. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life to be arranged when permitted. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made in Donald's memory directly to the Vintage Veterinary Exhibit at Heritage Park in Calgary, (www.vintageveterinaryexhibit.ca
) or OCV Class of '66 Legacy Fund. Messages of remembrance may be left for the family at www.southcalgaryfuneralcentre.ca
