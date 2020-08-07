1/1
Donald John GOOD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden and unexpected passing of Donald J. Good on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in his 69th year. Don resided in New Dundee and was formerly of New Hamburg. Beloved husband of Francine Good whom he married on September 26, 2009. Cherished and loving father & grandfather of Shawn and his wife Jennifer Good and their children Natasha, Dawson & Mitchell; Marcus and his wife Angela Good and their children Dustin & Riley; Cherlyn and her husband Ron Weber and their children Hailey, Tenille, Davis and Joel; and Jacqueline Sturm and her husband Bradley Murray and their children Xavier and Miles. Don will be forever remembered by his siblings; Gerald (Martha) Good, Maurice (Kathryn) Good, Carol (Wayne) McClinton, Marvin (Esther) Good, Dwight (Diane) Good and by his brothers and sisters-in-law Erma (Ross) Shantz, Kimberley (Dale) Noble, David (Lesley) Schnaeringer, Dawn Marie Schnaeringer (John Lawson) and by his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Adored fur daddy to Diva and Emmy. Don's life pleasure was agriculture. He spent hours checking fields, monitoring the weather, and freely offering advice. His contribution to equine sport in Canada and his support of developing riders was profound and enduring. Don was very passionate and meticulous about clean vehicles, machinery, and... generally everything! However his greatest joy was his grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. A private family funeral will take place on Sunday. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Youthdale Riding Program and KidsAbility. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd. New Hamburg Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved