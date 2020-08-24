Age 89, of Stratford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Stratford General Hospital. Born in Hespeler, on October 1, 1930, son of the late John Henry and Mary Jeannette (Washburn) Kennedy. Don was predeceased by his true love Delores Agnes (Schellenberger) whom he married on August 1, 1953 and predeceased Don on May 20, 2001. Together they raised three children Terry William, Trudy Lynn (John Leahey) and Thomas Edward who will miss him very much. He was the proud grandfather of Michael (Tanya), Daniel (Marg) and Pamela Diehl (Josh). Great-grandfather to Quentin, Danika, Cadence and Austin. Don was a Korean War Veteran, was a 65-year member of the Royal Canadian Legion. Don worked for the City of Stratford - Transit retiring as superintendent in 1993. He was a proud and caring man, always helping others. He will be truly missed. Don was the last surviving member of his family, predeceased by sisters Madge (Bruce Eichler), Ruth (Norm Green), Jean (George O'Hara), Marilyn and brother Howard (Jerry). Also predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Betty (Ken Leinweber), Ronald Schellenberger (Doris), Paul Schellenberger (Joanne) and Marletta (Jim Schragner). Survived by sister-in-law Alleen Bartlett-Burns and Vi Cook as well as many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, August 27, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.at the W. G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford (masks required as well as social distancing while on funeral home property). Royal Canadian Legion Stratford Branch 8 will conduct a service prior to the private family funeral service on Friday, August 28, 2020. Interment in Avondale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Stratford General Hospital Foundation or the Canadian Cancer Society
