It is with a heavy heart the family of Durward Paul Romahn announces his passing on March 17 at the Nithview LTC in New Hamburg. Durward was 79 and passed away peacefully in his bed. Durward married former Grace Schweitzer on August 3, 1963 and had four children; Paul (Jan) Janette (Thomas) Neil (Christine) and Dale. He had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren Maria (Mark), Leigha (Steve), Curtis and Nathan and was very active in their lives. He also cherished his former daughter in law Sherry (Paul). Survived by his two brothers Jim (Barb) and Bill (Beth) and cousin Donna Gorrie (Steve). Deceased are his parents Werner and former Marion Bowman. Durward had a strong faith and found comfort in gospel music. Many St James members caringly supported Durward in his final years. Durward earned his designation of Chartered Accountant on August 11, 1966 and was dedicated to helping many. . In 1966 he joined his father Werner in the operation of the Robinswood Feed Mill in New Dundee until the fire on May 28, 1980. Durward ended his working career by helping First Nations communities. Involvement in New Dundee's community life was a value Durward proudly held. Durward was known for his quiet care of people behind the scenes. The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to all the staff at Nithview. A Celebration of Durward's Life will be held in the future at St James Lutheran Church New Dundee. As an expression of sympathy, a donation to St James would be appreciated by the family. St. James Lutheran Church, 1177 Queen Street, P.O. Box 179, New Dundee, ON N0B 2E0.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Mar. 23, 2020