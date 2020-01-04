|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her family on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at her residence, Nithview Community, New Hamburg. Eileen was born 83 years ago on May 30, 1936 in North Easthope Township, a daughter of the late Moses and Elvera (Gingerich) Roth. Cherished and loving mother and grandmother of David Bender and wife Lisa Richardson and their children Dalton, Claire and Blaine; Kris Wagler and her children Kaitlin (Travis), Brendan (Samantha); and Jennifer Bender and her partner Joanne Perschbacher. Eileen is survived by her sister Marianne Schlegel, brother Armand Roth and his wife Liz, son-in-law Tim Wagler, sisters-in-law Sandra Roth, Nodaine Bender and Irene Bender as well as by her many nieces and nephews. Eileen is now reunited with her beloved husband Ezra Bender, who predeceased her on October 17, 1997. Predeceased by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Ray Schlegel, Melvin Bender (Mabel), Reuben Bender (Alice), Elton Bender (Elda), Verda Bender, Curtis Bender, Fanny Gingerich (Reuben), Mary Gingerich (Curtis) and Ervin Bender. Eileen was a longtime faithful member of Steinmann Mennonite Church, Baden. She was an active member of the New Hamburg business community, especially when she owned and operated the Town Pantry. Eileen valued the art of home making, spending time with her children and grandchildren was of utmost importance. She enjoyed cooking, gardening and farm life. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The memorial service will take place on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Steinmann Mennonite Church, 1316 Snyder's Road, Baden, with Pastors Steve Drudge and Sara Erb officiating. Interment to take place in Steinmann Mennonite Church Cemetery in the spring. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the House of Friendship or Wilmot Family Resource Center would be greatly appreciated and can be done through the funeral home. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca