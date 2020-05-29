Elaine Zehr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 22, 2020, Elaine Zehr passed away peacefully at age 87. March 28, 1933 marked the beginning of Elaine's earth-brightening journey. She is survived by her husband and companion of 62 years, Daniel Ervin Zehr; their children, Byron (Barb), Keith, Deb (Zoran); her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Mabel (Roth) Bender and her siblings and in-laws Grace (Kenneth) Schwartzentruber, Gerald Bender, Mary (Robert) Johnston, Doreen (Jerry) Ropp, John Ropp and Ray Bender. Her brother, sisters and in-laws John (Janet) Bender, Janice (Aden) Brubacher, Darlene Ropp and Verna Bender and many "Zehr" relatives join us in celebrating her life. Elaine had a joy, a smile and a laugh that was effortless and genuine. It came straight from her soul and entered other people's hearts. She is sorely missed, but through her steadfast compassion and faith she continues to speak to and love her family and countless friends. She left the world a brighter place for us all. An on-line memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Condolences and tribute information available at https://www.wiebeandjeskefh.com/obituary/elaine-zehr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wiebe & Jeske Funeral Services
#202-31314 Peardonville Road
Abbotsford, BC V2T 6K8
(604) 857-0711
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 28, 2020
Deb and Zoran,
Lennie and I send our heartfelt condolences to you and your family, we're so very sorry for your loss. May your dear Mom rest in eternal peace. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Cynthia Hanischuk
Friend
May 27, 2020
Sympathy to you Byron and Barb and your family on the passing of you dear Mother and as you reflect on the great life she lived.
Joyce and Ken Jantzi
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved