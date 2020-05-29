Deb and Zoran,
Lennie and I send our heartfelt condolences to you and your family, we're so very sorry for your loss. May your dear Mom rest in eternal peace. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
On May 22, 2020, Elaine Zehr passed away peacefully at age 87. March 28, 1933 marked the beginning of Elaine's earth-brightening journey. She is survived by her husband and companion of 62 years, Daniel Ervin Zehr; their children, Byron (Barb), Keith, Deb (Zoran); her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Elaine was predeceased by her parents, Melvin and Mabel (Roth) Bender and her siblings and in-laws Grace (Kenneth) Schwartzentruber, Gerald Bender, Mary (Robert) Johnston, Doreen (Jerry) Ropp, John Ropp and Ray Bender. Her brother, sisters and in-laws John (Janet) Bender, Janice (Aden) Brubacher, Darlene Ropp and Verna Bender and many "Zehr" relatives join us in celebrating her life. Elaine had a joy, a smile and a laugh that was effortless and genuine. It came straight from her soul and entered other people's hearts. She is sorely missed, but through her steadfast compassion and faith she continues to speak to and love her family and countless friends. She left the world a brighter place for us all. An on-line memorial service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Condolences and tribute information available at https://www.wiebeandjeskefh.com/obituary/elaine-zehr. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mennonite Central Committee.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on May 29, 2020.