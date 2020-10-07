Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her family on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. Elisabeta was born 73 years ago in Balabanesti, Romania, a daughter of the late Ion and Ioana (Craita) Brudiu. Cherished and beloved wife of Alexa Iclanzan whom she married on September 13, 1969. Devoted and loving mother and grandmother of Camelia Lazar and husband Eugen and their children Alicia and Sergiu; Natalia Faur and husband Zeno; and Ana Weiler and husband Jonathan and their children Kaylee and Jacob. She will be dearly missed by her special nephew Constantin Brudiu and his wife Alexandra and their children Cassandra, Stefan and Elena as well as by her brother-in-law Augustin and wife Elvira Iclanzan and their family. She will also be missed by all of her family in Romania. Although they were oceans apart, they were always close to her heart. Elisabeta was a devoted, loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and friend. In life she would do anything for anyone in need and put others needs before hers. She will be dearly missed by all whose lives she touched. A private family visitation and service will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Following the service Elisabeta will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. As expressions of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations would be accepted to the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth, or the Grand River Regional Cancer Center where she received excellent care and attention by the wonderful staff. Personal condolences and donation information, available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca