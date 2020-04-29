|
|
With much sadness, we announce the passing of our mother Elsie on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at The Village of Arbour Trails, Guelph where she lived for the past year. Previously, mom lived in New Hamburg for 26 years and also lived in Mississauga and Kingston, Jamaica. She was born on April 22, 1928 in Liverpool, England. Mom will be greatly missed by her children Chris Williams (Jim) of Tampa, Florida and Rick Aldred (Jackie) of Eden Mills, Ontario; by her grandsons, Michael Aldred (Emily) and Mathew Aldred; and fondly remembered by her brothers Eddie Steele (Zillah) and Eric Steele (Beryl) of Liverpool, England and her many friends all over the world. She is now reunited with her much loved husband Rayburn (Ray) Aldred and her parents Richard Victor and Laura (Schofield) Steele. Mom worked for many years as a comptroller for companies in England, Jamaica and Canada. After she retired, she enjoyed traveling, amateur dramatics, reading, years of fun with many great friends at Morningside Village as well as her many dogs. We would like to say a special thank you to all the staff in Emma's Neighborhood at the Village of Arbour Trails for the wonderful care they gave mom while she lived there. A special thank you to Boomie, one of her favorite personal support workers, for being with her the last few days and to Katie, for helping me connect with Mom via FaceTime as I couldn't travel during the pandemic. And thank you to Cherie-Lynn, the nurses and Dr. Smith for triaging her care during these trying times, and for making her last hours comfortable and pain free. Cremation has taken place and we will have a memorial service to celebrate mom's life at a later date. Please share your memories of mom at the link below. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Apr. 29, 2020