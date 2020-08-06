1/1
Florence G. (Faubert) Van Bastelaar
1932-05-22 - 2020-08-01
It is with saddened hearts that we announce the passing of our mother Florence at age 88 of Riverview Gardens, Chatham and formerly of Hudson Manor, Tilbury on Saturday, August 1, 2020.  Predeceased by husband Cyriel Van Bastelaar (January, 2017). Loving and cherished mother of Evelyn (Rod) Dean of Ohio, the late Pauline (Tom) Stevenson of Texas, Irene (James) McClymont, son Roger, Raymond (Jodi) and (late Shelley Van Bastelaar), Edward (Lisa) of British Columbia and the late infant son Robert. She leaves behind many precious grand children, Ann-Marie (David) Delrue, Jacqueline Howe (McClymont) and partner Peter DeRuiter, Karen (Darren) Cocchetto, Laura, Matthew (Cherise) Stevenson, Ben (Kayla) Stevenson, (late) Jennifer Stevenson, Robert (Kori) Van Bastelaar, several great grand children, Chloe, Octavius, Kaitlyn, Megan, Lily, Jack, Hudson, Emmett, Case, Jade, Paisley, Weston, Clara and Jackson and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Calixte Faubert and Alida (Quenneville) and oldest sister Marianne Faubert (1917-1999), and brothers Origene Faubert (1918-2006), Alphonse (1922-2003)(Bernadine) Faubert, Lionel Faubert (1926-2001) and Gerard Faubert (1928-2018). A very special "thank you" to all staff at Riverview Gardens for their compassionate care that went "above and beyond" towards our mom and family members during her last days. In memory of Florence, donations may be made to Riverview Gardens, Chatham's Food Bank, Hospice of Chatham or a charity of your choice. Cherished memories may be shared with the family online at lifetransitions.ca At Florence's request cremation has taken place, and a private family service will be held at a future date.

Published in New Hamburg Independent on Aug. 6, 2020.
