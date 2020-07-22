Frank Biro

On June 27, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery in New Hamburg, Frank's sisters and their families were able to give him final rest alongside our parents, Frank and Ethel. The Biro family would like to acknowledge and express our heartfelt gratitude for the condolences, messages and donations received in Frank's memory - and for memories of Frank shared with us. Frank was our only brother who grew up to be a handsome young man in the middle of six sisters. He felt a special connection to Bright and his early years growing up there. New Hamburg became his town and he didn't miss an opportunity to participate in life. He always wanted to be out with people doing the things he loved, with his awesome smile and big laugh, and he came to know many people and places along the way. He had a long and productive career with JM Schneider and was very proud of his accomplishments and the many friends he made there. He loved his family and adored his nieces and nephews as they arrived. Those closest to Frank know that in his later years health issues changed his life - he fought through them all but succumbed to a final challenge on April 22, 2020. Frank spent his last five weeks alone and we were devastated that we were not allowed to be with him to the end. We find comfort now knowing that he is free of the burdens he had later in life. From his sisters Elvira, Judy, Julie, Betty, Rose and Carol - rest in peace Frankie.



