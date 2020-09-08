Gerald Alvin "Hatz" Ziegler, 73, of Tavistock passed away a LHSC Victoria Hospital, London on Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born at Kitchener on December 27, 1946 a son of the late Addison and Mildred (Cook) Ziegler. Hatz and his wife Kim had owned and operated Mr. Clean-up Cleaning Services for 35 years. He is survived by his wife, the former Kimberley Ann Cahill, whom he married at Stratford on July 19, 1969; two children, Chad and wife Jodi Ziegler of Tavistock, Heidi Ziegler and husband Peter Goodyear of St. Agatha; four grandchildren, Ryan Ziegler and friend Maddy Sousa, Reegan Ziegler, Kaylee Goodyear and Carson Goodyear; brothers, Bob (Shirley) Ziegler, Larry Ziegler (Lynn Tucker), Wayne (Cathy) Ziegler, Bill (Joanne) Ziegler, Leonard Ziegler, Murray (Donna) Ziegler; sister, Betty (Roy) Bondy; sisters-in-law, Judy Ziegler and Sharon Ziegler; "Cahill" brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Rick (Fran) Cahill, Steve (Ruth) Cahill, Connie (Don) Campbell, Caroline (Bill) Lorentz, Kathy (Bob) Bender; several nieces, nephews and their families. Hatz was predeceased by brothers, Ron Ziegler and Calvin Ziegler; sister, Margaret Ziegler (in infancy); sisters-in-law, Leona Ziegler and Sharon (Larry) Ziegler; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Lorne and Ruth Cahill. Relatives and friends will be received in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock, Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 p.m. (please wear masks and social distance) The funeral service will be held in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Sebastopol-Tavistock on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Richard P. Brown will officiate. Cremation will follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be posted at www.francisfh.ca