Passed away peacefully, after a life well lived and a brief illness on Friday, September 25, 2020 at Freeport Hospital, Kitchener. Glen was born 87 years ago in Wilmot Township, a son of the late William and Beatrice (Jantzi) Lichty. Glen will be forever missed by his beloved wife Kathy (Mueller) Lichty, whom he married on May 17, 1958. Loving and devoted father and grandfather of; Denise Dunsmore and husband Dan and their children Daniel (Vanessa) and Dylan; Danita Berg and husband Brian and their son Devin (Kelly); and Darla Hopiavuori and husband Doug and their daughter Breanna. Glen will be cherished in the heart of his great grandson Austin. Glen will be remembered by his sisters; Delphine (Leonard) Schwartzentruber and Gloria (Wally) Kollman as well as by his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; Elaine Lichty, Percy Davidson and Maurice (Barb) Mueller. Glen will be missed by his many nieces, nephews and special friends. Predeceased by his sister Dorothy (Lee) Holst, brother Keith Lichty and sister-in-law Erma Davidson. Glen was a family man and enjoyed all the time spent with each and everyone. He would often be found at the hockey rinks cheering on his grandchildren as they played. Glen was a volunteer fireman for the Baden fire department for over 40 years and served his community of Baden with much dignity and respect. You could often find Glen at the local coffee shop enjoying the social aspect of coffee time with many locals and friends. In his later years he enjoyed a good game of crokinole, spending his time relaxing with a word search, puzzle or playing games. He was a member of the Wilmot Heritage Fire Brigades and enjoyed serving the community in any way possible. With respect to the family there will be no formal visitation. A private family service will take place on Monday at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg. Interment will follow in Steinmann Mennonite Church Cemetery. The family would like to thank the team of Doctors, Nurses and staff at The Grand River Cancer Centre, the Stroke Clinic and Freeport Hospital, for the compassionate care shown to Glen and his family during his time spent there. As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to the Grand River Regional Cancer Centre or the Grand River Stroke Foundation. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca