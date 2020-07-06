Passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence, Clair Hills Retirement Home, Waterloo. Gwen was born 85 years ago on August 15, 1934 in Greenford, England, a daughter of the late Charles and Gwendolen (Clark) Sinton. Devoted and beloved wife of Godfrey Collins whom she married on June 15, 1958. Cherished and loving mother of Gary and his wife Rosemary Collins. Gwen will be fondly remembered by her brother Doug and wife Joan Sinton, sisters Enid Rigg and Janet and husband Jim Stone. She will be survived by her many nieces, nephews, extended families and friends. Predeceased by her sister-in-law Mavis Wake. Gwen had a fond love for all animals and was a supporter of the KW Humane Society. For many years Gwen was a leader for the New Hamburg Beavers with Scouts Canada. In her spare time Gwen was very crafty and a talented knitter, knitting sweaters for her family and friends. At her request, cremation has taken place and all are welcome to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, for a time of memorial visitation on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. (Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also bring your face masks as they must be worn in the building during visitation). As expressions of sympathy, the family asks that you make a donation to a charity of your choice
