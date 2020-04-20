|
|
After a long courageous battle with his illness which he handled with dignity, James William Walter "Jim" Weicker, 72, of Tavistock passed away peacefully in Stratford General Hospital on Sunday, April 12, 2020.He was born in Stratford on November 10, 1947 a son of the late William and Olive (Pletsch) Weicker.Jim had been a dairy farmer, a poultry farmer and an auto mecahnic as well as being an active member of Tavistock Mennonite Church.Jim is survived by his wife, the former Elaine Kaye Leis, whom he married at Tavistock on September 26, 1970; three children, Jeff and wife Miranda Weicker, Jamie and wife Jen Weicker, Julie and husband Michael Hawkins; six grandchidlren, Morgan and Blake Weicker, Benjamin and Addison Weicker, Mia and Stella Hawkins; two sisters, Judy and husband Gerald Zehr, Joanne and husband Bruce Bean; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Gloria and Bill Wettlaufer along with several nieces, nephews and their families.He was predeceased by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mahlon and Marie (Zehr) Leis; his brothers-in-law, Gerald Leis and Robert Leis.A family funeral service was held in Tavistock Mennonite Church on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Pastor Jim Brown officiated. A public Celebration of Life and burial in East Zorra Mennonite Cemetery, 16th line will be at a later date.As expressions of sympathy, donations to Leukemia Research at London Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock by calling 519-655-2431.Personal condolences can be sent to www.francisfh.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Apr. 20, 2020