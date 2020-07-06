1/1
Joseph Frederick KIENAPPLE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence, Nithview Home, New Hamburg. Joe was born 94 years ago, in Wilmot Township, a son of the late Frederick and Dora (Meirowski) Kienapple. Beloved husband of Bernice Mary (Logel) Kienapple whom he would have celebrated his 73rd wedding anniversary with on August 2nd. Cherished and loving father of Joe and wife Sharon Kienapple, Cynthia and husband Paul Holst and Barry and wife Denise Kienapple. Devoted grandfather of Jason (Marsha), Stacey (Bert), Brooke (Jesse), Heather (Bo) and Aspen (Connor), greatgrandfather of Austraya, Eustace and Avery. Joe is now reunited with his son Gary who predeceased him in 1959. Joe was the last remaining sibling and was predeceased by his three brothers and three sisters. Survived by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joe was the founder of Kienapple Barn Painting in 1947, and was also the owner operator of Hillcrest Service. Joe and Bernice were both members of the Wiarton and New Hamburg Legion. They enjoyed traveling to Florida on vacation together for many years. He was an avid outdoors man and loved spending time on his boat and fishing on Lake Erie, Port Rowan and Colpoy's Bay, Wiarton. Joe and Bernice loved spending time with their families and vacations with the grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family R.C. Parish with Father Stephen Gilbert Officiating. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery. (Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also bring your face masks as they must be worn in the building during visitation, following the funeral there will be no luncheon). As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Holy Family R.C. Parish or Nithview Community. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved