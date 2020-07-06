Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his residence, Nithview Home, New Hamburg. Joe was born 94 years ago, in Wilmot Township, a son of the late Frederick and Dora (Meirowski) Kienapple. Beloved husband of Bernice Mary (Logel) Kienapple whom he would have celebrated his 73rd wedding anniversary with on August 2nd. Cherished and loving father of Joe and wife Sharon Kienapple, Cynthia and husband Paul Holst and Barry and wife Denise Kienapple. Devoted grandfather of Jason (Marsha), Stacey (Bert), Brooke (Jesse), Heather (Bo) and Aspen (Connor), greatgrandfather of Austraya, Eustace and Avery. Joe is now reunited with his son Gary who predeceased him in 1959. Joe was the last remaining sibling and was predeceased by his three brothers and three sisters. Survived by his many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Joe was the founder of Kienapple Barn Painting in 1947, and was also the owner operator of Hillcrest Service. Joe and Bernice were both members of the Wiarton and New Hamburg Legion. They enjoyed traveling to Florida on vacation together for many years. He was an avid outdoors man and loved spending time on his boat and fishing on Lake Erie, Port Rowan and Colpoy's Bay, Wiarton. Joe and Bernice loved spending time with their families and vacations with the grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 2 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. A funeral mass will take place on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family R.C. Parish with Father Stephen Gilbert Officiating. Interment to follow in Riverside Cemetery. (Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and only a limited number of people are allowed in the building at one time and social distancing must be observed, so be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Also bring your face masks as they must be worn in the building during visitation, following the funeral there will be no luncheon). As expressions of sympathy, donations would be accepted to Holy Family R.C. Parish or Nithview Community. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca