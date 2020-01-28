|
|
Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Friday, January 24, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Judy was born 59 years ago on November 19, 1960, a daughter of the late Gordon and Mary Lou (Harnock) Devitt. Beloved wife and best friend of Dave Jacobs. Cherished mother of Jeffery Jacobs and Angela (Trevor) Steckle. Loving and caring grandmother of Kaden, Kaylee, Kenzie and Kaleb. Judy will be lovingly remembered by her siblings; Terry (Anne) Devitt, Wendy Devitt (Sandy Peebsen), Kim (Rob) Riness, Linda Ladd, Val (Tony) Kocher and by her brothers and sisters-in-law; Judy (Tom) Woodhouse, Ellen (Albert) DeWaal and Bill Jacobs as well as by her many nieces, nephews and friends. Judy is predeceased by her father and mother-in-law Bill and Lois Jacobs, brothers and sisters-in-law; Mike Ladd, Bev (Jack) Smith, Barb Swinkles and Susie Lush. Judy will be missed by all who knew her. She was an outgoing person, who could usually be found browsing the malls and shopping with her sisters. Family was above all things for Judy, her children and grandchildren were spoiled and surrounded by love and comfort in her home. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg, on Friday, January 31, 2020 for a memorial visitation from 10:30 - 12:45. A service of remembrance will commence in the chapel of the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to make a donation to Make A Wish Foundation in honor of Judy and that can be done through the funeral home. Personal condolences and tribute information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Jan. 28, 2020