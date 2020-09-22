Kathleen (Kay) Dorothea McLean (Knox) went home to glory on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was born on February 29, 1940 in Jobat, India to missionaries Reverend Fred and Margaret Knox of Belfast, Ireland. Kay revelled in the joys of life in India before moving to Toronto, Canada at age 17. After graduating in nursing from Toronto General Hospital, in 1961, she went on to work at St. Mary's Hospital in Kitchener and various branches of the Victoria Order of Nurses. She attended Knox Presbyterian church, Toronto, where at Young Adults she met her lifelong love, Archibald (Archie) Duncan McLean. They were married in 1962 and started their family while living in southern Ontario. Ten years later they moved to their home along the beautiful Saint John River in Woodstock, NB to raise their family and serve the Lord. Kay's life, legacy and passing into the presence of her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ, are celebrated by her husband Archie, her six children, Darlene (Harold) Albrecht, Paul (Willette) McLean, Corinne (Jeff) Gray, Stephen (Trudy) McLean, Deborah (Kurt) Anderson, Timothy (Adi) McLean. "Nana" will always hold a special place in the hearts of her 24 grandchildren. Bethany (Myles) Shaw, Ryan McLean, Courtney (Justin) Woods, Abigail and Kate McLean; Mackenzie (Will) Legere, Isaac, Keegan and Hunter Gray; Kaily, Grace, Sam, Lily McLean; Isaiah, Malina, Ava and Luke Anderson; James, Sarah, Anna and Elizabeth McLean; Gavin (Jennifer) Albrecht, Benj (Shelley) Albrecht, Arja (Jamie) Sanfilippo, and 9 great grandchildren with number 10 on the way! Kay is survived by her sister Winifred "Winn" (Les) Files. Kay loved and served her Lord every day! Kay was an active member of St. Paul's Presbyterian Church for many years, teaching Sunday school, leading various bible studies, the WAGs Seniors group and PALS Mothers group. She also served on the local school board, volunteered at Centennial Elementary, served on the Woodstock food bank board and enjoyed being a Red Hatter. Arch and Kay fellowshipped at the Woodstock Baptist Church in more recent years and Kay was involved in ladies bible studies, Sunday School and the ladies mission circle. She enjoyed all the beauty and wonder of God's creation, travelling to many parts of the world on vacation and short-term mission trips. She was an avid photographer, loved puzzling, crafts, painting and origami. She took great pleasure in organizing animal treasure hunts and "hobo picnics" for her grandchildren at the lake. Her greatest joy and passion were loving family, friends and her Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. A celebration of Kay's life will be held on September 26, 2020 at 2pm at Woodstock Baptist Church, 694 Main St, Woodstock, NB. All who wish to attend in person must register online at https://woodstockbaptist.ca/kay/
(copy and paste this link into your search bar) If you are unable to attend in person, but would like to watch the service, you can stream it live at https://woodstock baptist.ca/Kay/
Memorial contributions in Kay's honour may be made to the: Woodstock Baptist Church - building fund Online: woodstockbaptist.ca/give
E-transfer: wbc.etransfer @gmail.com or Canadian Baptist Mission Fund; Online: cbmin.org/donateonetimegift/