Passed away peacefully at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener on August 13, 2020 at the age of 88. She was a resident of Nithview Senior Home since October 2019, and formerly of River Gardens Retirement Home in Stratford. Born in Durham, Ontario, daughter of late Cameron and Lillian Corlett. Predeceased by her husband, William George Capling in 2012. Loving mother of Barb Admans (Jim) of California, Janet Capling of Ottawa and Jill Fleming (Bill) of New Hamburg. Grandmother to Alex Stitz (Jimmy) and Laura Braafladt (Jake) of California, Aaron and Sarah Baird of Ottawa, and Melissa, Camryn and Joshua Fleming of New Hamburg. Also survived by her sister Peggy Corlett (PEI), sister-in-law Maxine McFadden and brother-in-law Bob Capling (Diane) of Stratford and several nieces and nephews.She is predeceased by son William Cameron Roy Capling of Ottawa, sister Wilma MacKinnon (Colin) of Owen Sound and her brother-in-law Don McFadden. The family would like to extend their thanks to River Gardens Retirement Home for taking such wonderful care of Lorna while she resided there for five years, as well as Nithview Senior Home for their care of Lorna over the past nine months. Also, thanks to the staff on the 6th Floor North at Grand River Hospital for their care of mom during her final days. Lorna will be remembered by friends and family as a very selfless, loving mother and friend to many over the years. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. A graveside service for family and friends will take place at Avondale Cemetery in Stratford on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation, or the Alzheimer Society of Canada through the W.G. Young Funeral Home, 430 Huron Street, Stratford. 519-271-7411 www.wgyoungfuneralhome.com