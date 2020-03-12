Home

Lorraine BECKER

Lorraine BECKER Obituary
Lorraine Pearl Becker, 81, passed away peacefully in the Maples Retirement Home, Tavistock on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She was born at Kitchener on July 11, 1938 a daughter of the late Walter and Minnie (Burchatzki) Wettlaufer. She was predeceased by her husband, Sheldon Dare Becker. Lorraine is survived by her three children, Patricia and husband Sean Collins, Judy and husband Darrin Gueguen, Bradley and wife Jennifer Becker; ten grandchildren, Kyle and wife Angela Bender, Dylan Bender, Desiree Bender, Delaney Bender, Jayden Bender, Lexi Collins, Rachel Gueguen and fiancé Karl Lambrecht, Ryan Gueguen, Zachary Becker and Logan Becker; three great-grandchildren, Mataya Bender, Mya Bender and Nicholas Bender. A private funeral service was held in the Francis Funeral Home, 77 Woodstock Street North, Tavistock on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. The Rev. Richard P. Brown officiated. Interment of cremated remains will be in Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. As expressions of sympathy, donations to 0.S.P.C.A. (Humane Society) would be appreciated and may be made through the Francis Funeral Home by calling 519-655-2431. Personal condolences can be sent to www.francisfh.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Mar. 12, 2020
