Passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020 at Guelph General Hospital. Louise was born 81 years ago, on November 6, 1938 in Gadshill, Ontario, a daughter of the late Milton & Gertrude (Otto) Koch. Cherished and loving mother of Karen Heipel (Wayne Kneisel), Marilyn Olender, Brian Heipel and Colleen Rickert (James). Devoted grandmother of Joshua Kneisel (Lilia), Trevor Olender, Katie Kneisel, Keenan Rickert, Madison Heipel, Nicholas Heipel and Hunter Rickert and great-grandmother to Ella Kneisel-Westlake. Louise is survived by her sister-in-law, Irmgard Koch, Aunt, Betty Wylie and her Honorary Sister, Shirley Mills. Louise is reunited with her beloved husband Gerald Heipel, son-in-law Jim Olender and brother Earl Koch. A private family graveside service will take place in St. Mark's Cemetery, Wellesley. A Memorial will be announced at a later time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As expressions of sympathy, donations to St. Mary's General Hospital would be greatly appreciated and can be done by contacting the funeral home. Personal condolences and donation information available at. www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Apr. 29, 2020