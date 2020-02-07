|
Lyle passed away 5 February 2020 at the Nithview Community. Born 28 August 1926 to parents William Roth and Luella (Heldman), he was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife Joyce (Ranney), and his brother Albert. Lyle was one of the founding Home Hardware dealer-owners, establishing one of the first of the chain's stores in downtown New Hamburg in 1967. Lyle never really retired, but kept busy in later years with travel, consultancy work, hobby farming and battling the geese and groundhogs that routinely raided his and Joyce's large garden on the banks of the Nith River. Sadly missed but fondly remembered by sister Arlene, children Dee and Kitch Radke and Ben and Jannette Roth, grandchildren Adryon and Adam Hutton, Alyson and Dan Fel, Colin Roth and three great-grandaughters. A reception and celebration of life has been held. While memorial contributions would be welcomed by a , you may wish to offer a stranger or friend a simple act of kindness in memory of Lyle. Private cremation.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Feb. 7, 2020