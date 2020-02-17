|
|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family, after suffering many years with Alzheimers at Wilwood Care Centre, St. Mary's Ontario. Marlene was born on September 25, 1933 in Lintig, Germany. Marlene of St. Marys, Ontario at the age of 86. Loving and cherished mother of Angie Pallister and her husband Dennis, Cherished and adored grandmother of Wendy Kwasnick and her husband Chris Young. Marlene will be remembered by her sister Christa Hellmann and brother Peter Ducker and by her many nieces and nephews. Marlene is now reunited with her father and mother Herman and Kathe (Dohrmann) Ducker, her beloved husband Bruno Piontkowski who predeceased her July 19, 1996, sisters; Mathilde Bauermeister, Kathe Gothe and brothers; Gustav Ducker and Hans Ducker. Marlene enjoyed tending to her gardens, crocheting, cooking, baking and canning, she loved to dance and enjoyed the company of her daughter and granddaughter. Relatives and friends are invited to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hambrug, on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Sepastopl. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the Alzheimers Society would be appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Feb. 17, 2020