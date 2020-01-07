|
Passed away peacefully at People Care Nursing Home, Tavistock on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mary Patricia (Martin) Perry in her 92nd year was the Loving mother of Bradley Perry and John Perry and his wife Sheila. She was the proud grandmother of Brittany, Chelsey, Cali and Evan. Mary was the dear sister of Bob Martin and predeceased by Jim, John, Helen, George and Don. Survived by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Mary's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held in Marymount Cemetery, Guelph at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com