Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Patricia Perry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Patricia Perry Obituary
Passed away peacefully at People Care Nursing Home, Tavistock on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mary Patricia (Martin) Perry in her 92nd year was the Loving mother of Bradley Perry and John Perry and his wife Sheila. She was the proud grandmother of Brittany, Chelsey, Cali and Evan. Mary was the dear sister of Bob Martin and predeceased by Jim, John, Helen, George and Don. Survived by many nieces and nephews. In accordance with Mary's wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. A private family graveside service will be held in Marymount Cemetery, Guelph at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Sick Kids Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Donation cards are available at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Dublin Chapel, 252 Dublin St. N., Guelph or online at www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -