Of New Hamburg in his 94th year - passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Stratford General Hospital. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Potter) Capling whom he married May 24, 1951. Dear father of Norman (Jean 2013) of Tara, Gerald of Brampton and Judy and husband Keith Neeb of Stratford. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Trevor and Mallory, Darryl, Jaclyn, Dawn (Eli), Colin, Jesse (2020) and by great grandson Anderson Oliver Neeb. Survived by his brother Glen and wife Fay of Bright, sisters-in-law Jocelyn Sippel of Surrey, B.C., Doris Currah of Woodstock and Audrey Potter of Woodstock and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers David and Ralph and brother-in-law Norm Potter. Oliver was born and raised on the family farm where he continued to farm until retiring to New Hamburg in 1997. Relatives and friends will be received at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home 291 Huron St., New Hamburg on Tuesday, October 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (masks and social distancing required at funeral home). A private family graveside service will take place in Chesterfield Cemetery, Bright. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tri-County Mennonite Homes (Nithview Community) or the Zion United Church would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca