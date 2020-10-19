1/1
Oliver Carl CAPLING
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Oliver's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of New Hamburg in his 94th year - passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Stratford General Hospital. Beloved husband of Joyce (nee Potter) Capling whom he married May 24, 1951. Dear father of Norman (Jean 2013) of Tara, Gerald of Brampton and Judy and husband Keith Neeb of Stratford. Sadly missed by his grandchildren Trevor and Mallory, Darryl, Jaclyn, Dawn (Eli), Colin, Jesse (2020) and by great grandson Anderson Oliver Neeb. Survived by his brother Glen and wife Fay of Bright, sisters-in-law Jocelyn Sippel of Surrey, B.C., Doris Currah of Woodstock and Audrey Potter of Woodstock and by several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers David and Ralph and brother-in-law Norm Potter. Oliver was born and raised on the family farm where he continued to farm until retiring to New Hamburg in 1997. Relatives and friends will be received at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home 291 Huron St., New Hamburg on Tuesday, October 20th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (masks and social distancing required at funeral home). A private family graveside service will take place in Chesterfield Cemetery, Bright. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Tri-County Mennonite Homes (Nithview Community) or the Zion United Church would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences can be posted at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd. New Hamburg Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved