Passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at St. Mary's General Hospital, Kitchener. Paul was born 73 years ago on October 4, 1946 a on of the late Albert and Pearl (Miller) Diebel. Beloved husband and best friend of Pat (Cook) Diebel whom he married on March 10, 1972. Devoted and loving father and grandfather to Scott Diebel and wife Melissa Gray and their daughters Atlanta and Lily; Todd Diebel and wife Kristin and their children Harry and Isabelle and Pamela and her husband Jeff Balfour and their daughters Ellie and Beatrice. Paul will be deeply missed by his sister Elaine Bretz and brother in law Bob Cook and wife Joan and by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brother-in-law Murray Bretz. Paul was a man of many things. But what he was most famous for was being an amazing papa. Papa loved his girls and his only boy more than life itself. Paul worked for JM Scheinders on Courtland in Kitchener for 42 years. He was a foreman and retired in the Research and Development Department. He took pride in being apart of the JMS team. When Paul wasn't busy working you could find him at the arena. Paul's love for hockey began at a young age. He was the trainer of the New Hamburg Hahns Junior C team. His love for hockey continued through the years watching his children play and attending most of the Firebirds home games. He was not only devoted to his family he was devoted to the New Hamburg community. Paul was apart of the Optimist Club of New Hamburg for many years, past president and coordinator of many of their fundraising events. Paul was happiest when he was helping others whether it was fundraising, offering advice, leading a tool, or needing a pep talk he was there. Paul spent the last couple years of his retirement watching his grandkids enjoying time at his trailer. Paul was a part of the Trinity Lutheran Choir for many years. He enjoyed entertaining the congregation and was honored to share hymns during memorials. Paul will be missed by many but he would want everyone to share memories of time spent and enjoy everyday to the fullest. Cremation has taken place at Paul;s request. A private family graveside service to take place at Riverside Cemetery, New Hamburg. A celebration of Paul's life will take place at a later date and will be announced at that time. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the New Hamburg Optimist Club would be appreciated. (367 Victoria St N Unit 2A, New Hamburg ON N3A 2K5) Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg
Published in New Hamburg Independent on May 26, 2020.