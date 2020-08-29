Passed away peacefully, on Monday, August 24, 2020 surrounded by the love of his family at Grand River Hospital, K-W Health Centre. Bob was born 82 years ago in Baden, Ontario, a son of the late Valentine and Annie Mae (Hesse) Hofstetter. Loving and cherished husband of Patricia "Pat" (Lorentz) Hofstetter whom he married on July 5, 1958. Devoted father of Greg Hofstetter (Adelina), Tom Hofstetter, Julie Hofstetter and Dan Hofstetter (Gail Sams). Bob was a role model and will be dearly missed by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren; Hunter Hofstetter, Jessica (Kevin Benoit) and their children, Amelia and Nate; Pamela (Jordan Tyler) and their daughter, Ensley; Melanie Hofstetter (Tony Kovacic), Bethany Hofstetter, Scott Hofstetter (Keenan), Nicole Hofstetter (Ben Tiegs) and their daughter Piper Tiegs; and Travis Hofstetter (Alex). Bob will be forever remembered by his sisters Laura Deans and Ruby Von Farra, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Rose Hofstetter, Donna Hofstetter, Bert Currie and Willy (Cathy) Lorentz, as well as by his many nieces and nephews. Predeceased and reunited with his siblings, Lloyd, Lorne, Maurice and Kenneth Hofstetter all in infancy, as well as Hazel Otto (Ralph), Clarence Hofstetter, Mabel Storer (Art), Kathleen Currie, parents-in-law Bill (Mary) Lorentz, brothers and sisters-in-law; Robert Deans, Wally Von Farra and Evelyn (Gerry) Dick. Bob was born, raised and lived his entire life in his home in Baden, where together he and Pat raised their family. A man of few words and not one to stray too far from home, Bob enjoyed when people would stop by for a visit and was always ready to offer them a drink of some sort. He was a Master Carpenter, working for Nith Valley Construction for 40 years and before that for Voisin Construction. He has left his mark in the carpentry world in buildings from Wiarton to Toronto. Along with his career in carpentry, Bob enjoyed helping his neighbours with the projects and fixing whatever they brought his way. He was a Charter member of the Baden Optimist, a member of the Baden Snow Surfers. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial visitation at the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, 291 Huron Street, New Hamburg on Monday, August 31, 2020 from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.. A private memorial service will take place with interment in Wilmot Centre Cemetery. Please be advised Provincial restrictions are still in place and social distancing must be observed, be patient as there may be a wait to see the family. Face masks are mandatory while in the building. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Holy Family - Organ Fund or Grand River Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca