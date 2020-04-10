|
Passed away peacefully of natural causes, on Wednesday April 8, 2020 at Highview Residences, Kitchener. Ruby had formerly lived in New Hamburg and farmed with her husband for many years on Huron Road. She was born 89 years ago in East Zorra Township and was the daughter of the late Henry & Edna (Schlegel) Schumm. Beloved wife of the late Lloyd Wagler. Dear mother of Linda (2015), Gary & Karen, Marietta, Tim & Kim, and Stephen & Darlene Lichti. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Roderick (Mary), Marlin (Jennifer), Beth Ann (Al), Todd (Melanie), David (Jessica), Andrew (Katie), Dana (Joe), Kaitlin (Travis), Brendan (Samantha) and her great-grandchildren Olivia, Ethan, Noah, Madeline, Nolan, Finnlan, Nova, Jooniper, Riah, Sierra, Malina, Chloe, Daxton, Kaliyah and Myla. Remembered by Kris Wagler. Missed by her brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Glen & Lydia Schumm, Clare & Katie Ann Schumm, Joyce Zehr, Ferne & Earl Bender, Jim & Carol Schumm, Laird & Lois Schumm, Sandra & Ralph Swartzentruber, Ruth & Terry Kropf, Laura Schumm, Emmalien Lichti, and Erma & Merlin Bender. Ruby was predeceased by 3 sons in infancy, brothers Dale Schumm and Ray Schumm and brothers and sisters-in-law Daniel Zehr, Stan & Ruby Wagler, Elmon Lichti, Alma & Ken Yantzi, and Daniel & Audrey Wagler. Ruby was an active member of Hillcrest Mennonite Church, New Hamburg and enjoyed attending the monthly sewing circle. She was a dedicated volunteer organizing the Apple Fritter Tent at the Mennonite Relief Sale, monthly birthday parties at Nithview Home and Co-Manager and volunteer at the New Hamburg Thrift Store for many years. Ruby was known for her flower and vegetable gardens; her skills as a seamstress and a quilter; her gracious hospitality and her chocolate chip cookies. The family would like to express their deep gratitude to Jean Taylor and staff at Key Rehab Services Inc and more recently Highview Residences Kitchener for the wonderful care of mom over the last 5 years. There will be a private family burial with a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial donations to Mennonite Central Committee or Hillcrest Mennonite Church gratefully accepted. On line condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Apr. 10, 2020