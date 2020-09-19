1923 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2020 at Conestoga Lodge in Kitchener, Ontario. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Thomas Aicken and dear mother of Tom (Bev) and Norma (Carl). Gramma to Russell (Samantha) Angie (Kevin), Robyn (Tom), Michael (Sophia) and Geoff (Sara). Great-gramma to Tawnya, Jacob, Samuel, Tye, Charlie, Holly, Thomas, Finley and Elliot and great-greatgramma to Nathaniel. Dear sister of the late Roy (Florence), Lloyd (Verda) and Murray (Florrie). Sister-in-law to Maureen, Joan, Donna and Ev. Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Lloyd, Roberta (Lorne), Bill (Myrna), John, Dennis (Donna), Margaret (Bruce), Bob and Jim. Born in Zorra Township, she married Tom in 1943 and worked tirelessly alongside him at the cheese factory in Wellburn. In 1962 they moved to London where Tom worked for the government as a dairy inspector. After several years in Kitchener and Belleville, they retired to the family cottage in Ipperwash. Mom had a long and happy life enjoying her time spent with family and friends. She loved to socialize while she was still able and her love of animals was legendary. A Private funeral will be conducted on Monday, September 21, 2020 at noon. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live thorugh the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home Facebook Page. In honour of Ruth's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Stratford Perth Humane Society. Arrangements with the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820) with online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca
.