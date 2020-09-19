1/1
Ruth Gertrude AICKEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1923 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 15, 2020 at Conestoga Lodge in Kitchener, Ontario. Beloved wife of 60 years of the late Thomas Aicken and dear mother of Tom (Bev) and Norma (Carl). Gramma to Russell (Samantha) Angie (Kevin), Robyn (Tom), Michael (Sophia) and Geoff (Sara). Great-gramma to Tawnya, Jacob, Samuel, Tye, Charlie, Holly, Thomas, Finley and Elliot and great-greatgramma to Nathaniel. Dear sister of the late Roy (Florence), Lloyd (Verda) and Murray (Florrie). Sister-in-law to Maureen, Joan, Donna and Ev. Predeceased by brothers and sisters-in-law Lloyd, Roberta (Lorne), Bill (Myrna), John, Dennis (Donna), Margaret (Bruce), Bob and Jim. Born in Zorra Township, she married Tom in 1943 and worked tirelessly alongside him at the cheese factory in Wellburn. In 1962 they moved to London where Tom worked for the government as a dairy inspector. After several years in Kitchener and Belleville, they retired to the family cottage in Ipperwash. Mom had a long and happy life enjoying her time spent with family and friends. She loved to socialize while she was still able and her love of animals was legendary. A Private funeral will be conducted on Monday, September 21, 2020 at noon. The service will be broadcast on Facebook Live thorugh the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home Facebook Page. In honour of Ruth's love of animals, memorial donations may be made to the Stratford Perth Humane Society. Arrangements with the Andrew L. Hodges Funeral Home, St. Marys (519-284-2820) with online condolences at www.hodgesfuneralhome.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Sep. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved