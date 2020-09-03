1/1
SGT. Donald William Henry ZEHR
passed away suddenly at his residence on Friday, August 28, 2020 in his 47th year. Beloved son of Larry "Mick" & Carol Zehr. Loving spouse of Kerri-Ann Yasinski. Donny is the proud father of Joshua and step-father of Jessica and Sean. Cherished brother of Angela Van Beek (Anthony) and Brad Zehr (April). Donny will be fondly remembered by his six nephews, two nieces, his sister-in-law Tracey Plourde, his father-in-law Larry Yasinski and his many extended family members, friends and his military flight unit family. Predeceased by all of his grandparents. Visitation will be held at WEAVER - East, 29 Bay St., Trenton on Friday, September 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Due to COVID - 19 restrictions we ask everyone attending the visitation to call into the funeral home (613-394-2433) and leave your name and number, appointments are not required for visitation. Masks are mandatory and when you arrive you will be instructed to wait in your vehicle until capacity allows for you to enter. A private funeral ceremony will be held at 8 Wing Chapel, Namao Dr. East, Trenton on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. A live stream of the service is pending, more information to follow. Cremation to follow. If desired, memorial donations to the Huntington Society of Canada would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences at www.weaverfuneralhomes.com

Published in New Hamburg Independent on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
