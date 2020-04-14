|
|
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by the loving support of his family in the comfort of his home, on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Thomas Schmidt of St. Agatha at the age of 72 years. Thomas will be forever missed by his beloved wife Marcia (Anderson) Schmidt, whom he married on July 20, 1968. Loving and devoted father of Saundra Brook and Family (Estranged), Janice and husband Robert Read and Anne Schmidt. Cherished grandfather of; Sarah, Rhylee, Garnet, Gillian, Meagan, Colton, Ashley and Bobby Thomas will be dearly missed by his sister Susan and her husband Rick Pearson and his nieces and nephews; Jacquelyn, Caitlin and Nicholas. Thomas is now reunited with his father and mother, Cletus and Naomi (Hagan) Schmidt and nephew James. Thomas was an avid car collector and restoration specialist which brought him to be one of the original members of the Highwaymen Car Club in Kitchener. He was employed with Leigh Instruments for many years until the closing of the company. Thomas ventured off to teachers college and started his teaching career at KCI, followed by a 15 year career in the tech department at Waterloo Oxford. Thomas was a daily supporter of the Coca- Cola Company. Cremation has taken place. With respect to the COVID-19 virus a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the or the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Personal condolences and donation information available at www.markjutzifuneralhomes.ca Funeral Arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home, New Hamburg.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Apr. 14, 2020