It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Vernice, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, in his 90th year. Beloved husband and best friend for over 66 years of Myrtle (Snyder) Snyder. Proud and devoted father to Duane Snyder (Marion), Gwen Snyder and Pam Townsend. Adored grandpa of Tim (Ashley), Scott, and Matthew (Peter) Snyder; Jessica Kolaritsch, Chelsi (Kevin) Rego, Jason (Pam) Kolaritsch; John (Julie), Trevor (Christy), and Tyler (Ali) Townsend. Cherished great-grandfather to 10. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Betty Yantzi as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Vernice was born in Wilmot Township on July 2, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Lily (Witmer) Snyder. He was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings. Vernice married the love of his life, Myrtle, on March 5, 1955 and together they raised their three beautiful children in a home full of love and laughter. He owned and operated a trucking company for many years. Vernice also worked as a farmer, tour bus driver and was a helping hand to anyone in need. He was an honest, hardworking man who became an instant friend to anyone who was lucky enough to meet him. He loved a good joke and was known as a prankster extraordinaire. Vernice had a passsion for bowling, motorcycles, cars, antique tractors, but his greatest joy by far was his family, and their many trips to the cottage on Chesley Lake and Florida. He was a true family man and loyal friend who will be forever loved and missed. In keeping with Vernice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public cele-bration of Vernice's life will be announced by the family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society
. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home.