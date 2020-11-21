1/1
Vernice Witmer SNYDER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Vernice, after a short, but courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital, in his 90th year. Beloved husband and best friend for over 66 years of Myrtle (Snyder) Snyder. Proud and devoted father to Duane Snyder (Marion), Gwen Snyder and Pam Townsend. Adored grandpa of Tim (Ashley), Scott, and Matthew (Peter) Snyder; Jessica Kolaritsch, Chelsi (Kevin) Rego, Jason (Pam) Kolaritsch; John (Julie), Trevor (Christy), and Tyler (Ali) Townsend. Cherished great-grandfather to 10. Sadly missed by his sister-in-law Betty Yantzi as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Vernice was born in Wilmot Township on July 2, 1931, son of the late Arthur and Lily (Witmer) Snyder. He was the last of his family, predeceased by his siblings. Vernice married the love of his life, Myrtle, on March 5, 1955 and together they raised their three beautiful children in a home full of love and laughter. He owned and operated a trucking company for many years. Vernice also worked as a farmer, tour bus driver and was a helping hand to anyone in need. He was an honest, hardworking man who became an instant friend to anyone who was lucky enough to meet him. He loved a good joke and was known as a prankster extraordinaire. Vernice had a passsion for bowling, motorcycles, cars, antique tractors, but his greatest joy by far was his family, and their many trips to the cottage on Chesley Lake and Florida. He was a true family man and loyal friend who will be forever loved and missed. In keeping with Vernice's wishes, cremation has taken place. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a public cele-bration of Vernice's life will be announced by the family at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Mark Jutzi Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd.
291 Huron Street
New Hamburg, ON N0B 2G0
(519) 662-1661
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mark Jutzi Funeral Home Ltd. New Hamburg Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved