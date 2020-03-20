|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Walter John Riehl, in his 92nd year, at the Prince County Hospital, Summerside, on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in New Hamburg, Ontario, he was the son of Lawrence and Fannie (Eichler) Riehl. Predeceased by both parents; his brother Donald; sister-in-law Phyllis Riehl; brother-in-law Ross Donegan; niece Ginger Donegan; and by Dorothy (Riehl) Wyatt. He is survived by his wife Marion (Humphrey-Bowles) Riehl; sister Ruth Donegan, Sudbury; his son David (Cyndy); step-son Greg (Dawna) Bowles; step-daughter Janet (Brady) Hawley, Halifax; grandchildren Christopher Riehl, British Columbia; Kimberly (John) Gamble, PE; Sarah Riehl (Dom Angelini), PE; and Maran Hawley, Halifax; great-grandchildren Wyatt and Nico Angelini; Mason and Nora Gamble; and by nieces Susan (Tony) Brenner and Carolyn (Tyrone) Serrick, Ontario. Resting at Moase Funeral Home, Summerside. Completed funeral arrangements and visitation to be announced at a later date. Interment will later take place in People's Cemetery, Kensington. Memorial donations to the Prince County Hospital Foundation or St. Mary's Anglican Church, Summerside would be appreciated. www.moase.ca
Published in New Hamburg Independent on Mar. 20, 2020