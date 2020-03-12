|
Age 47, a resident of New Lenox, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Beloved wife of 21 years and Highschool sweethearts since the age of 16 to Christopher Sanchez; devoted mother of Samantha and Alec Sanchez; beloved daughter of Josephine and the late William "Bill" E. Toomey Sr. (Maier); also survived by her beloved animals Odie, Rosie, Ruby, Murph, and Niran. She was preceded in death by her brother William E. " Billy" Toomey Jr. Christine was a graduate of Maria Highschool and received her Bachelor of Science Degree from UIC. She was a Paraprofessional for School District 159 and loved cooking and decorating. Christine was kind and generous person, who would welcome you into her home with open arms. She was a devoted wife, mother, and daughter who will always be remembered and never forgotten. The family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Rd., New Lenox, IL 60451 on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 3:00 PM until time of Funeral Service at 7:00 PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to ASPCA, www.secure.aspca.org would be appreciated.
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on Mar. 12, 2020