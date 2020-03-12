|
|
Jeanie Marie Balke, age 63 passed away peacefully at her home in New Lenox, IL on February 8, 2020. She was born November 20, 1956 in Chicago, IL. Jeanie is missed by many from a life lived with gentle kindness, self-less elegance, unwavering grace and unparalleled strength. Her fortitude and resilience were beyond exceptional through a battle with cancer throughout the past four years and at the center of this incomprehensible determination are her granddaughters. To use Jeanie's words, "they are the spirit of my life." While her example of living may be unattainable for most, she leaves behind the most positive of legacies to strive toward for all who had the sincere honor and privilege of living this life with her.
Jeanie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bob Balke; son, Bobby Balke and wife, Courtney; granddaughters, Meadow and Harmony Balke; parents Robert and Diane Heilbronner; sisters Julie Harenberg and husband, Dan and family; Laurie Meier and family; and brother in-law Bruce Johnson and family.
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on Mar. 12, 2020