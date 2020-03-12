Home

POWERED BY

Jeanie Marie Balke


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanie Marie Balke Obituary
Jeanie Marie Balke, age 63 passed away peacefully at her home in New Lenox, IL on February 8, 2020. She was born November 20, 1956 in Chicago, IL. Jeanie is missed by many from a life lived with gentle kindness, self-less elegance, unwavering grace and unparalleled strength. Her fortitude and resilience were beyond exceptional through a battle with cancer throughout the past four years and at the center of this incomprehensible determination are her granddaughters. To use Jeanie's words, "they are the spirit of my life." While her example of living may be unattainable for most, she leaves behind the most positive of legacies to strive toward for all who had the sincere honor and privilege of living this life with her.

Jeanie is survived by her husband of 43 years, Bob Balke; son, Bobby Balke and wife, Courtney; granddaughters, Meadow and Harmony Balke; parents Robert and Diane Heilbronner; sisters Julie Harenberg and husband, Dan and family; Laurie Meier and family; and brother in-law Bruce Johnson and family.
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -