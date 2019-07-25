|
Larry Patrick Bersano age 57 late of Joliet, IL passed away 07/15/2019. Preceded in death by his parents Michael "Mickey' and Patricia "Patsy" Bersano, sister Terrie Karales and brother in law John Karales. Survived by a loving daughter Deanna Bersano, loving sisters Vickie Fazio, Sherrie Gutierrez and brothers Michael (Barb) and Rick (Jan) Bersano. Uncle Lar to nephews Brian (Loni) Fazio, John (Liz) and Frank Karales, Thomas Bersano and Mark Gutierrez and nieces Christie (Mike) Lawrence, Courtney (Tim) Barrowman, Melissa (Mark) Lawrence, Coleen Bersano, Lisa (Dane) Landwehr and Amy Gutierrez. Dear great uncle to Giana and Aubriana Fazio, Griffin and Tallen Lawrence, Carly and Cameron Karales, Brady Barrowman, Xander and Everly Lawrence, Maya and Avery Cassidy. Larry was proudly a member of Knights of Columbus Fr. Dick Allen Council #10926. Fondly called "LARRY THE LEGEND" by St Jude students, he served as a custodian at St Jude school for 8 years. Funeral Friday 10:30 AM at Hickey Memorial Chapel 442 E. Lincoln Hwy, New Lenox, IL going to St Jude Church for 11:00 AM Mass. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Visitation Thursday July 18, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 PM. For further information or to sign on-line guest book visit www.hickeyfuneral.com 815-485-8697
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on July 25, 2019