Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
(815) 485-8697
Paula Ellis
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hickey Memorial Chapels
442 East Lincoln Highway
New Lenox, IL 60451
Paula Mae (Goldschmidt) Ellis


1937 - 2020
Paula Mae Ellis nee Goldschmidt, age 82, of New Lenox. Beloved wife of the late Charles; dear mother of Roberta (James) Sutliffe and the late Charles Paul; loving grandmother of Charlie and Cate Sutliffe; cherished sister of Susan Zelehovitis and William Goldschmidt.

Paula lived a kind and caring life, always nurturing and giving to others. Her bright smile and beautiful spirit never wavered during her eight-year battle with Alzheimer's. She passed peacefully on Wednesday surrounded by her family and will remain forever in the hearts of so many that she touched. Visitation was held Monday January 13, 2020 at Hickey Memorial Chapel New Lenox, IL. Interment Dothan City Cemetery, Dothan, Alabama. For more information and online register www.hickeyfuneral.com or (815) 485-8697.
Published in The New Lenox Patriot on Jan. 16, 2020
