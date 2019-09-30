|
|
Age 70 passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 28nd, 2019 at his home in New Lenox, Illinois. He was fondly referred to as the "Kragman" by friends and colleagues. He was born in Marinette, Wisconsin on October 18, 1948 and lived his early life in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He was a graduate of Tinley Park High School.
Rick had a lifelong love of the outdoors and found great peace at his camp near Carney, Michigan where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends.
Rick is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne, his son, Ryan (Anna Lothson) Kragie, and daughter Emily (Jon) Sobkowiak and grandchildren, Lucas Jacob Sobkowiak and Madeline Pamela Kragie, and his brothers George (Susan) Kragie and Mark (Melody) Kragie and sisters Peggy Kragie Landwer and Kim (Mike) O' Farrell. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Margaret Kragie.
Rick was employed by Commonwealth Edison for 33 years, retiring in 2004 from Dresden Station. He was a veteran of the VietNam war and lifetime member of VFW Post 9545 of New Lenox, a member of the American Legion Post # 487 of Carney, Michigan as well as numerous veterans' associations. He was past president of Will County Viet Now.
Family will receive friends at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 102 E. Francis Road, New Lenox, IL 60451 on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Memorial Service will be held there on Thursday, October 3 at noon. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the () Charitable Service Trust would be appreciated.
Published in The New Lenox Patriot from Sept. 30 to Oct. 10, 2019